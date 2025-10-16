Karnataka: Raichur district aspires to grow despite challenges, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Raichur (Karnataka), Oct 16 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said Raichur aspires to grow despite its challenges, with the Centre continuing to push developmental initiatives in regions across Kalyana Karnataka in the northern part of the state.

Inaugurating a Farmer Training and Common Facility Centre for Agro Processing at Jawalgera village in this district, Sitharaman said similar centres will be set up in seven districts. One was inaugurated in Koppal on October 15, and today in Raichur.

"Similarly, we will have a total of seven agricultural processing units across the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka. The units are being established using MPLADS funds and government support through the district administration, in public-private partnership with companies such as ITC to help market and procure products from farmers," she added.

Sitharaman, who is an Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, said Rs 3.5 crore from her MPLADS fund was being spent on the seven units.

She said the products, once processed, could reach anywhere in the state from Raichur to Bengaluru contributing to Karnataka's overall growth.

Highlighting the need to focus on the region, the finance minister said, while Bengaluru's development has been exceptional, Raichur, despite the hard work of its people, faces difficulties in achieving development at the same pace. Therefore, Raichur must remain a key focus area for Karnataka's progress, she said.

Stressing the Centre's effort in uplifting such districts that have the potential to grow but have not been able to move ahead due to various challenges, she said, instead of calling them "backward districts, we now refer to them as aspirational districts".

"Today, I can see that Raichur, despite its challenges, is transforming them into opportunities one by one. This is how we achieve success — by turning challenges into chances for progress. Raichur is showing improvement on many development indicators. This success is a result of targeted interventions, strict monitoring, and time-bound implementation — whether it is roads, water supply, or electricity in villages," the minister said.

"Raichur already performs well in paddy and rice cultivation, but there are still gaps. Some parts of Raichur face irrigation shortages or soil-related constraints. That's why, instead of focusing only on paddy, cultivating pulses can be more beneficial here," she said.

According to her, the union government has launched a special pulses programme, and districts like Raichur can gain significantly by adopting pulse cultivation.

She said the government had identified 112 such aspirational districts across the country, including Raichur and Yadgir in Kalyana Karnataka, to help them move forward under the Aspirational Districts Programme.

Sitharaman said Raichur stood first among the 112 aspirational districts in the 2023 ranking, while Maski block in the district secured the top position among southern states in the Aspirational Blocks Programme by NITI Aayog.

"We planned to establish this Farmer Training and Pulses Processing Centre here because Raichur is blessed with Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers. Farmers here have the capacity to grow both paddy and pulses," she said.

Raichur produces about 80,000 metric tonne of 'Masoor Dal' (red gram) and 34,000 metric tonne of chana (Bengal gram) every year, but farmers often sell the produce immediately after harvest and did not get fair prices, the FM noted.

According to her, scientists who have analysed and studied 50 years of data stated that every fourth year brought drought in Raichur, forcing farmers to face losses despite good harvests in earlier years.

"That is why we must rethink cropping patterns and plan comprehensively. Even when the crop is good, we must ensure farmers get fair prices," she said.