Karnataka registers 111 rain-related deaths since April 1: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said 111 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state since April 1.

"This year, from April 1 to September 7, as many as 111 human lives were lost due to rain-related incidents. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been given to the families of each deceased, totaling around Rs 5.5 crore," Siddaramaiah told reporters after a meeting with senior government officials and district deputy commissioners.

He said 651 houses were fully damaged and 9,087 partially damaged, with compensation provided in 649 and 8,608 cases, respectively.

"We have paid Rs 24.30 crore to those affected," he added.

Livestock losses have also been severe, with 766 animals reported dead and Rs 1.52 crore released as compensation.

Crop damage has been reported over 5.20 lakh hectares, including 4.80 lakh hectares of agricultural crops and 40,407 hectares of horticultural crops.

The chief minister stressed that affected families should also be provided housing under government schemes.

He said officers have been directed to complete all necessary repairs at the Tungabhadra dam before the release of water for the first crop, amid heavy rains causing widespread damage.

While reviewing the situation with officials from the Krishna basin, Siddaramaiah was informed that tenders have been issued for the replacement of 32 crest gates at the Tungabhadra dam, with eight gates ready for installation. Officials clarified that the union government’s Tungabhadra Board is primarily responsible for the dam’s maintenance and infrastructure development.

“The required repairs must be completed before water is released for the first crop. Given current storage levels, water can be provided only for the first crop, not for the second,” he said.

A statement from the chief minister’s office said rainfall in the state during the monsoon from June 1 to early September has been four per cent above normal, with 753 mm recorded against the average of 721 mm. Last year, the state received 23 per cent excess rainfall.

While Chamarajanagar recorded a 24 per cent deficit, districts including Vijayapura, Gadag, Bagalkote, Davanagere, Tumakuru, and Belagavi recorded over 20 per cent excess rainfall. Major reservoirs currently hold 840.52 TMC against a maximum capacity of 895.62 TMC, slightly lower than last year’s 856.17 TMC at the same time. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ADB