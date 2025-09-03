Karnataka reservation roster: SC/ST, OBC quota at 56 per cent, general merit 44 per cent

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) Karnataka government on Wednesday issued an order prescribing a new reservation roster, which clarifies that the quantum of reservation for SC/STs and OBCs in the state for jobs and education stood at 56 per cent.

While the reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) is 17 percent, it is 7 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 32 per cent for Other Backward Classes (OBC). The general merit category will have a 44 per cent share.

The new reservation roster under which all government recruitment must happen, has been issued following the Congress government recently deciding on internal reservation, slicing up the 17 per cent reservation matrix given to 101 SCs.

The internal reservation provided among SCs is: Group A (SC Left/Madigas) and Group B (SC Right / Holeya) reservation of 6 per cent each, and Group C (Banjara, Bhovi, Korma, Korcha and most backward communities) 5 per cent.

Though the previous BJP government's decision in 2022-23 to increase SC reservation from 15 to 17 per cent and for ST reservation from 3 to 7 per cent had taken the overall reservation in the state to 56 per cent, breaching the 50 per cent cap, the issue of internal reservation was not settled at that time. PTI KSU SA