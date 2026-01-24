Karnataka restricts supply of food, clothing, bedding from private sources to prisoners

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) The Karnataka government has issued fresh regulations restricting the supply of food, clothing and bedding to civil prisoners and unconvicted criminal (under trial) prisoners from private sources, citing prison security, safety, staff shortage, overcrowding and health concerns.

According to a circular issued by the Prisons and Correctional Services Department on January 23, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963, cooked food will no longer be allowed to be brought into or supplied inside any prison from private sources to any civil and undertrial prisoners, either at the time of admission or during interviews.

Taking to social media 'X', DGP Prisons Alok Kumar said for the first time regulations framed regarding providing food, bedding and clothes to undertrial and civil prisoners.

"We are not allowing any cooked food from outside. Bangalore prison food is certified by FSSAI and is of good quality. Need to treat all UT prisoners equally," he added.

The regulations applicable to all prisons across the State shall come into effect immediately, the circular said.

While noting that adequate food, clothing and bedding are already being provided by the Prisons and Correctional Services Department as per existing laws and manuals, the circular said it has become necessary to regulate and restrict private supplies in the interest of security and administrative feasibility.

As per the new norms, only limited uncooked and packaged food items will be permitted from private sources, subject to thorough examination by prison authorities.

These include fresh fruits such as bananas, apples, mangoes and guava not exceeding two kilograms per person per week, dry fruits like almonds, cashews, walnuts and dried grapes up to half a kilogram, and bakery or confectionery items such as biscuits, cookies, namkeens and chips limited to half a kilogram.

No other food items will be allowed and the quantity of clothing that can be brought from private sources has also been restricted.

"Civil and undertrial prisoners will be allowed only two pairs of outer clothing and two pairs of inner garments, apart from the clothes worn at the time of admission. Any clothing found in excess of the prescribed quantity will be seized and confiscated," the circular said.

The circular clarified that since bedding is already provided by the Prison Department, no bedding from private sources will ordinarily be permitted. However, one additional blanket may be allowed on request, subject to security checks and availability of space. No other bedding items will be permitted.

All permitted items will be allowed subject to physical examination and security checks, and any prohibited or suspicious articles detected will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The circular said that these regulations shall be strictly enforced by all prison authorities.

"These regulations shall have effect notwithstanding anything inconsistent contained in any earlier circulars, instructions or orders relating to the receipt of food, clothing or bedding from private sources," it added. PTI AMP ROH