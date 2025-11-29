Karnataka: Retired Dy SP dies by suicide at home

Davangere (Karnataka), Nov 29 (PTI) A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police died by suicide at his home on Saturday, officials said.

H Y Thurai (75), a native of Kushtagi taluk in Koppal district, allegedly shot himself with a barrel gun while his son was in a room on the upper floor of the house, police added.

KTJ Nagar police visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

According to close associates, only Thurai and his son were living in the house.

A few years ago, Thurai’s wife died in an accident, after which he reportedly battled depression along with age-related health issues.

Thurai began his probationary service in Ballari and went on to serve in Harapanahalli, Davangere, Kudligi, Chitradurga, and other locations, retiring from service in Kalaburagi. PTI COR AMP SSK