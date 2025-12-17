Karnataka revenue minister accused of 'grabbing' lake, burial ground worth crores

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) Accusing Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda of "grabbing" 21 acres of land in Kolar district, which was originally marked in records as a lake and burial ground, the opposition BJP on Wednesday demanded for an inquiry and his resignation.

The minister, on his part, termed the allegation as "politically motivated", unable to digest his work, and with an intention to destroy his reputation.

Pointing out that the lands in question are ancestral, Gowda said he is open to any inquiry, including by independent agency Lokayukta. "Let the truth come out." Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanawamy, said, "This is a matter related to survey number 47-- one acre land -- in Garudapalya village, Narasapura hobli, Kolar district, and 20.16 acres of land in survey number 46, also in Garudapalya. Together it is about 21.16 acres of land, worth about Rs 5 crore to 6 crore per acre (market value)." Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The one acre in survey number 47 is a land marked as a burial ground which cannot be converted to anyone's name, but it has been illegally done in mutation documents, by Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. Also, the 20.16 acres of land, which as per records is actually lake land, has been converted into his name." Questioning how a land which is marked as a burial ground in the original document, was converted into the minister's name, the opposition leader claimed that this had been done by making changes in the document.

Similarly, the 20.16 acres of land marked as lake land in the original document has also been converted to the Gowda name. He said, "Changes have been made to records by adding a word Kharab (land classified as unfit for cultivation)." Narayanaswamy demanded an inquiry and the resignation of Minister Gowda.

"As these 21.16 acres are now in the minister's name, an inquiry has to be done. The land has to be taken back (by the government), and he should resign because he is projected as Mr Clean, but all these things have happened in his name. He (Gowda) is not Mr Clean. He is involved in corruption, so he should resign," he said.

Stating that more such cases will come out in the future from this government, he further said, "The CM should get this inquired into. He (Gowda) should answer this in the Legislature." BJP workers staged a protest in Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, which is represented by Gowda, demanding his resignation.

Responding to a question, Narayanaswamy said both lands are now in Gowda's name.

"While the original records dated 06-11-1978 say the land was lake land, the word Kharab was added recently to it. While the mutation document of the other land with changes, was in 2023-24, till then it was a burial ground land," he said, adding that the lands together is worth over Rs 100 crore.

Reacting to the allegations, Gowda said the two lands in question are part of the ancestral land that came from his grandfather's time, and if there are any lapes, let the opposition give a complaint, and let it be investigated by a concerned probe agency or authorities.

"Making allegations just for the sake of it, out of nothing, seems to be their (BJP) culture. The Garudapalya land is an ancestral land from my grandfather's time. The land is no way granted or encroached. The land has come to me as part of partition from the ancestral land. If anyone wants to check what has happened in the past, let them check, and also when it comes to my name," he said.

"If the opposition feels that I may influence inquiry being a minister, let them go to the Lokayukta. If they don't have faith in Lokayukta also, let them go to court with a case. I'm prepared for everything," he added.

Asked whether the lands were originally marked as lake and burial ground lands, the minister said, "Please check it yourself." "Let the Deputy Commissioner or the Lokayukta check. Unnecessarily, for political reasons, baseless allegations are being made which have nothing to do with I being a minister. Let an independent agency like Lokayukta conduct an impartial probe. If there is any truth, everyone will have to bow down to it," he said.

Stating that being a revenue minister giving any clarification on an allegation won't be fair. Let opposition leaders give complaint, and he will fully cooperate with it, Gowda said.

Asked if he is considering filing a defamation case following the allegations, he said, "Such allegations are common in politics. Let the truth come out. Let's talk about these things later. I want the truth to come out first, which will answer everything." PTI KSU KH