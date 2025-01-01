Karnataka rings in peaceful New Year, says Home Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the New Year celebrations in Bengaluru and across the state concluded peacefully without any untoward incidents.

Commending the police department for efficiently managing the situation, he expressed his gratitude to the public for cooperating with authorities in maintaining law and order.

"Lakhs of people and youth gathered for last night's New Year celebrations. The events remained peaceful, with no untoward incident reported for the first time in the state," Parameshwara said while conveying his New Year greetings.

Addressing reporters here, the Minister said the police had implemented a range of precautionary measures and received full cooperation from the public.

"I thank and applaud the people, especially the youth in Bengaluru and other parts of the state for being cautious and cooperating with the police... police have managed successfully without any incident," he added.

According to police, a total of 11,830 personnel, including senior officers and civil defense staff were deployed across Bengaluru city to maintain strict vigilance and to ensure no untoward incidents took place.

PTI KSU ROH