Karnataka RS poll results victory of principles, morality: Surjewala

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday called the party’s win in the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka as the victory of principles, ideals, democracy and morality.

The ruling Congress in Karnataka won three seats, and the BJP one in the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka on Tuesday. Those who made it to the Upper House are former union minister Ajay Maken, G C Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain (all Congress) and Narayanasa K Bhandage (BJP).

“This is the victory of principles, ideals, democracy and morality. This is a rejection of the opportunistic, unholy and undemocratic alliance of BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) which is founded on muscle power of ED, Income Tax and CBI and money power,” Surjewala told reporters here after the election results were announced.

He took a dig at former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy for fielding the fifth candidate D Kupendra Reddy.

“When you did not have the requisite legislators, why did you put up a tycoon who has lots of money in the hope that he will be able to buy the loyalty and vote of legislators,” Surjewala said.

He termed this as the Congress' third consecutive victory.

The first one came in the Assembly elections with a decisive mandate of 134 seats in the 224-member assembly. The second was the Legislative Council election and the third was the Rajya Sabha election, the Congress leader explained.

Five candidates were in the fray for the four seats in the elections, which were marred by cross-voting.

The BJP suffered a setback in the hotly contested polls. While one of its MLAs -- S T Somashekar -- voted for Maken, the other -- Shivaram Hebbar -- abstained. PTI AMP GMS GMS SDP