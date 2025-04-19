Karnataka sacred thread row: Case registered, two home guards suspended

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Apr 18 (PTI) A case has been registered against the officials at Adichunchanagiri PU college, a CET exam centre, for allegedly asking students to remove their 'Janivaras' (sacred thread worn by Brahmins) before entering the examination hall, police said on Saturday.

Two home guards deployed at the exam centre, who asked the students to remove the sacred thread, have been suspended in this connection, officials said.

The case was registered following a complaint by Natraj Bhagavath, from the Karnataka Brahmin Sabha, on Friday.

According to the police, the FIR includes sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 351 (1) (criminal intimidation), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 3(5) (Common Intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The complainant alleged that despite bringing the incident to the notice of the district administration no legal action was taken against the officials involved and that asking students to remove 'Janivaras' before entering the examination hall has hurt the sentiments of the students as well as the community.

Two home guards were suspended by Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde following instructions from the district-in-charge minister Madhu Bangarappa and a report has been submitted to the Karnataka Examinations Authority, which conducts the CET.

The incident has sparked a controversy following which the State's Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar assured action against those responsible.

Common Entrance Test (CET) is held to select students for admission into professional courses.

On Wednesday, three students were allegedly asked to remove their 'Janivaras' by the security staff at the Adichunchanagiri PU college exam centre, police said.

One of the students refused to remove the sacred thread and was allowed to write the exam, while the two others removed it before entering the exam hall.

"As per preliminary inquiry, when we questioned the college authorities, they said that only the building is given for examination from their side and that they don't have any role in conducting or facilitating the entrance exams while the staff at the examination centre claimed that they did not ask any students to remove their shirts or the sacred thread. As per regulation, all they asked them was to remove the Kashi dhara (scared thread worn around the wrist)," a senior police had officer said.

"These are allegations which needs to be verified and for that a detailed inquiry is being conducted.," he added. PTI AMP ROH