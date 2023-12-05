Karnataka saw steady rise in cases of economic offences from 2020: NCRB

Bengaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) Karnataka saw a steady rise in cases related to economic offences in the last three years, a latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said, as the southern state lodged 7,565 FIRs for such offences in 2022.

According to the NCRB's data, Karnataka registered 5,107 cases related to economic offences in 2020 and 6,447 cases in 2021.

An analysis of the data shows that among the 28 states, Rajasthan logged the highest number (27,848) of cases of economic offences last year, followed by Telangana (26,321) and Uttar Pradesh (22,409), while Karnataka was on the ninth spot in the list.

The rate of economic offence cases in Karnataka stood at 11.2 per cent per one lakh population while the rate of filing chargesheets in such cases was at 54.1 per cent.

Of the total number of FIRs related to economic offences in the southern state, the maximum of 7,073 were registered for forgery, cheating and fraud, followed by 461 related to criminal breach of trust and 31 related to counterfeiting, the data showed.

In 2022, a total of 195 cases of economic offences were transferred to another state or agency while it was observed that in 503 FIRs, the cases were solid but there was either insufficient evidence or untraced or no clue. PTI AMP RS RC