Karnataka sets up panel for internal reservation among STs

Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) The Karnataka government has set up a single-member commission, led by retired judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das, to examine internal reservations within government jobs and educational opportunities for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state.

According to a government order issued on November 12, which was shared with the media on Wednesday, the commission will gather empirical data and submit recommendations within two months to "ensure fair representation of various ST sub-castes in jobs and education." The government stated that a separate order would outline the terms of reference, office arrangements, vehicles, staff, honorarium, and other provisions for the commission's functioning.

The formation of the commission follows a Cabinet decision made on October 28.