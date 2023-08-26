Karnataka: Seven held for kidnap, assaulting two college students

Mangaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) Mangaluru city police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the allegation of kidnapping and assaulting two students of a private college in the city.

The arrested have been identified as Ibrahim Tabhish (19) and Mohammed Shakif (19) from Panemangalore, Abdulla Hannan (19), Mohammed Shahiq (19) and Mansoor (37) from Bantwal, and U P Tanvir (20) and Abdul Rashid (20) from Bajal.

The accused are charged with kidnapping and assaulting students Shameer and Ibrahim Faheem who are studying at the St Aloysius College in the city on August 23.

A case has been filed at Mangaluru north police station under the Section 323, 324, 341, 363, 506 and 149 of IPC, police sources said. PTI MVG MVG KH