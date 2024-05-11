Karnataka: Seven held for torturing three men, giving electric shock to private parts

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), May 11 (PTI) Seven people were arrested here for torturing a second-hand car dealer and two others by giving electric shock to their private parts, police said on Saturday.

Police arrested Imran Patel, Mohammed Mateen, Ramesh Doddamani, Sagar Koli and their accomplices.

Second-hand car dealer Ramesh Madiwala, Sameeruddin and Abdul Rehman were tortured for allegedly delaying delivery of a vehicle.

The accused allegedly demanded money for their release.

Police arrested seven people while a hunt is on for others involved in the incident. PTI GMS KH