Karnataka: Shop owner killed after dispute over payment for cigarette

Belagavi (Karnataka), Feb 4 (PTI) A dispute allegedly triggered by alcohol consumption turned fatal following an argument over payment for a cigarette, claiming the life of a shop owner in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, when four intoxicated youth allegedly assaulted a shop owner after he demanded payment for a cigarette, leading to his death, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Yallappa Durgappa Naik (48), the owner of a provision store.

According to police, the accused—residents of Kadoli village—had attended a fair and were returning in an inebriated state when they stopped at Naik’s shop to purchase a cigarette.

An argument reportedly broke out when Naik insisted on payment, following which the youth allegedly assaulted him.

He sustained severe injuries and succumbed while being shifted to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

Acting swiftly, Kakati police arrested all four accused within half an hour of the incident, the officer added.

The accused have been identified as Prajjwal Patil, Nikhil Chougale, Vivek Chougale and Shridhar Patil.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR AMP SSK