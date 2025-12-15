Karnataka: Show-cause notice issued after worms found in midday meal served to students in school

Koppal (Karnataka), Dec 15 (PTI) Authorities on Monday said a show-cause notice had been issued to the headmaster of a government-aided school after worms were allegedly found in the rice served to students under the midday meal scheme.

The incident was reported at a school in Bisaralli village, Koppal taluk, on December 9, officials said.

However, no student complained of any infection or required hospitalisation due to the timely intervention of the authorities.

A senior official from the education department stated that as soon as the matter came to light, a show-cause notice was issued to the headmaster, and a report was requested from him regarding the incident.

"We have taken this issue very seriously and are expecting the report from the headmaster within two days. Once we receive the report, further action will be decided accordingly," the official said.

To prevent such incidents in the future, the official added, a food health officer has been instructed to collect samples of food grains supplied to both government and aided schools across the district for quality checks.

"We are also conducting meetings with headmasters of various schools, instructing them to carry out regular inspections of food grains and raising awareness to ensure the supply of high-quality food grains to avoid such incidents in the future," the official added.