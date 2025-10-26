Karnataka showcases GIS-driven governance model for transparent, efficient administration: Govt

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Sunday said it has improved planning, monitoring and transparency across sectors through technology-driven governance.

In its report titled, "Success Stories in Governance through Geographical Information System (GIS)--Karnataka's Experience, the state government said the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC), functioning under the Department of e-Governance, "has been at the forefront of introducing innovation in planning, monitoring, and decision-making through Geographical Information System (GIS) technology since 1986." "Karnataka Geographic Information System (K- GIS) platform serves as a key digital resource providing spatial data and location-based information to various government departments and citizens," the report noted.

Under land and property management, the Dishank mobile application enables citizens to directly view land, survey number, and RTC (Record of Rights) details.

"Applications such as e-Khata and e-Swathu have enabled transparent and efficient land record management," it added.

For rural development, the New Gandhi Saakshi Kayaka (NGSK) application enables geofencing-based tracking of rural road works and integrates project progress monitoring with the state treasury system for transparent payment processing.

In agriculture and environmental management, the Soil Sample Collector app facilitates collection of farm-based soil samples and automatically links the results to the FRUITS portal, the report said.

The government also cited that the Forest Fire Alert System and Tree Census applications support environmental protection and natural resource management.

In the urban development sector, studies on water permeability within BBMP limits have guided urban groundwater recharge planning. GIS analysis has also been used to identify and convert abandoned quarries in Bengaluru into water bodies to enhance recharge and improve the urban ecosystem.

Summing up the initiative, the government said, "Through the K-GIS platform, the Government of Karnataka has built a transparent, efficient, and scientific governance framework. By integrating geospatial technology into every stage--from planning to real-time decision-making--the State has ensured precision, optimal resource utilisation, and truly citizen-centric governance."PTI GMS ADB