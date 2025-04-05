Karnataka signs Letter of Intent with Chile to strengthen innovation, technology ties

Bengaluru, Apr 5 (PTI) In a significant step towards fostering international collaboration in science, technology, and innovation, the Karnataka government on Saturday announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Government of Chile during the Innovation Summit held in Bengaluru.

The summit was organised as part of the official visit of H E Gabriel Boric, President of Chile, and his accompanying high-level delegation to India.

According to an official statement, the LoI aims to establish a framework for mutual cooperation between Karnataka and Chile in key areas, including emerging technologies, startups, research and development, knowledge exchange, and skill development.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to deepen innovation-driven engagement and create pathways for collaborative growth between the two regions.

Notably, Chile becomes the first Latin American country to partner with Karnataka under the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) - a flagship initiative through which the Government of Karnataka collaborates with over 30 countries to promote cross-border innovation, research, and entrepreneurship, it stated.

President Gabriel Boric welcomed the partnership and invited startups and technology companies from Karnataka to explore opportunities in Chile, highlighting the vibrant innovation ecosystem being built there and the country's openness to global collaborations.

Speaking at the summit, Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge, emphasised the state's strengths as a global technology and innovation hub, and noted that this partnership marks the beginning of deeper collaboration between the ecosystems of Karnataka and Chile.

"Karnataka offers unmatched talent, thriving startup energy, and a mature innovation infrastructure. With Chile's dynamic efforts to build a strong tech ecosystem, this partnership can unlock exciting new opportunities for both sides," he said.

According to the Minister's Office, this collaboration is expected to boost market access for startups from both regions and will facilitate joint R&D initiatives and academic exchanges.

It will enable the sharing of best practices in policymaking and innovation governance, strengthen institutional linkages between research and innovation bodies in Karnataka and Chile and also promote investments and partnerships in key technology areas, it added.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic of Chile, also visited Raj Bhavan during his ongoing visit to the city and was warmly welcomed by the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who greeted him with a rose.

The President held a formal discussions with the Governor, joined by ministers and officials from the Chilean delegation. PTI AMP KH