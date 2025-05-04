Karnataka Speaker Khader clarifies remarks on Hindu activist murder case

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 4 (PTI) Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader has issued a clarification following criticism of his earlier remarks on the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru. He said his comments were "misinterpreted".

Khader explained in a note issued on Sunday that when asked by the media about the killing, he had mentioned the possibility of a gang rivalry, but had also emphasised that the full truth would only come to light after arrests and investigation.

He denied having exonerated any individual or suggested that members of another community were not involved.

The Speaker further clarified that the family of Mohammed Fazil, who was murdered by a gang in 2022, had approached him to assert their innocence in the case, and he merely relayed this information to the media and not drawn any conclusions in the case.

He accused local political figures of "attempting to communalise" the incident and "derive political mileage" even before the arrests.

“My intention was to restore calm, not to take sides or target anyone,” he said.

Khader condemned what he called a "deliberate misinterpretation" of his words, and said such distortions are irresponsible and undermine constitutional values.

He urged the public to repose faith in the justice system and contribute to peace and harmony in Dakshina Kannada district.

Rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty was the prime suspect in Fazil murder case. On Friday, he was hacked to death. So far eight people have been arrested in this connection. PTI COR GMS GMS ROH