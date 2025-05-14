Karnataka Speaker U T Khader appointed to national committee on legislative reforms

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 14 (PTI) Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has been nominated to the National Committee of Presiding Officers, a panel constituted under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution to deliberate on key reforms in the functioning of state legislatures.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla nominated Khader, who represents the Mangalore (Ullal) assembly constituency, to the committee, which comprises only four assembly speakers from across the country. The appointment is being seen as a significant recognition for Karnataka and the coastal constituency of Mangaluru that Khader represents.

Khader told PTI that the committee is looking into reforms to improve discipline and uphold parliamentary decorum in state assemblies.

"There are many reforms on the cards in the management and conduct of state assemblies in the country," he said.

"The committee is unanimous on bringing changes, including measures to curb unruly behaviour, inappropriate use of parliamentary language and conduct that disregards legislative protocols," he added.

Recalling a recent incident in the Karnataka Assembly, Khader said, "It was a sad day for me when I had to suspend 18 MLAs for six months. But the Speaker has to act when the decorum of the House is at stake." He also noted that the issue of political defections—often seen as a violation of democratic mandates—is among the key concerns the committee is planning to address.

The National Committee of Presiding Officers has been tasked with reviewing the powers, responsibilities and procedural rules governing the functioning of presiding officers in state legislatures, with a view to strengthening democratic practices at the state level.

Khader, a four-time legislator, is the first Speaker from Karnataka to be nominated to this national panel.