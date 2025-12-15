Karnataka Speaker U T Khader condoles death of Shamanur Shivashankarappa

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 15 (PTI) Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Monday condoled the death of veteran politician Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

The 94-year-old Davangere South MLA died in a private hospital on Sunday after a prolonged illness. His last rites will be performed in Davangere on Monday.

Mourning his demise, Khader said it is a painful day for the House as the sitting member of the state Assembly and former minister has died.

"His contribution to society is vast, not only politically but also religiously, socially and culturally," Khader told reporters here.

In his 94 years Shivashankarappa demonstrated how to take everyone along and used to solve many problems with a smile and patience.

The Speaker said the Assembly members will pay condolences to the departed soul, after which the session will be adjourned for Tuesday.

To a question whether he was looking to increase business hours this time, Khader said there is a business advisory committee that will look into it. PTI GMS ADB