Karnataka State Bar Council suspends advocate for sexual harassment of junior

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) The Karnataka State Bar Council has suspended the enrolment of a 46-year-old advocate from Bengaluru for alleged sexual harassment of a junior in his office and referred the matter to a Disciplinary Committee.

The complaint was filed by a 26-year-old female junior advocate who had joined the office of the accused in April 2022. Following a series of alleged forceful behavior, she quit his office in September 2022.

She was thereafter allegedly blackmailed by the senior advocate, who also filed criminal cases against her.

The Bar Council in its proceedings noted: “Perused the documents and the allegations made in the complaint and also exchanged through WhatsApp messages between the parties. The WhatsApp messages show (an) unprofessional approach by the Respondent Advocate towards the complainant. This is a clear case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation and professional misbehavior on the part of the respondent Advocate towards a woman junior Advocate.” The proceedings also said the accused advocate sought time on October 5, 2023 to file his explanation to the complaint filed against him. But “even after a lapse of 30 days’ of time, the Respondent has failed to file any explanation or any objections, before the Bar Council Authority,” the proceedings have recorded.

“It is resolved to suspend the respondent pending enquiry and it is further resolved to refer the same to Disciplinary Committee No.1 for enquiry,” according to the proceedings of the recent Bar Council meeting. PTI COR AMP RS ROH