Karnataka State Road Transport Corpn bags Skoch National Award-2024

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (PTI) Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Saturday bagged Skoch national award for its implementation of "Sarige Sanjeevini" - heart related screening and treatment for employee's initiative.

In a statement, KSRTC said that SKOCH Group India is an independent think tank industry based in Delhi established in 1997, which has instituted SKOCH awards in 2003 for best governance, finance, technology and inclusive growth.

SKOCH group selects the projects for awards based on benchmark performance and outcome.

"Today, in an award felicitation function organised by SKOCH in New Delhi, Sameer Kochar, president, SKOCH Group and Dr Gurusharan Dhanjal, vice president, SKOCH Group presented the award to Venkatesha T, Chief Law Officer and Ashraf K M, Chief Personnel Manager, KSRTC," it said. PTI AMP KH