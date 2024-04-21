Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson visits residence of Neha Hiremath

Hubballi (Karnataka), Apr 21 (PTI) The Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary on Sunday visited the residence of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath who was killed inside her college campus and assured justice to her family.

Advertisment

Offering condolences to her family, she said Neha's death should not be politicised for personal gains and if it was done, then it is like insulting the daughter of this land.

Speaking to PTI videos, Choudhary said she consoled Neha's parents and assured them they would get justice as soon as possible.

"I made them be strong and also told them not to allow anyone to use this incident for their selfish input or politicising it, because then it will be like insulting Neha. If we are really worried about her, we all have to strongly support and allow the police to do a free investigation and as early as possible, we have to get justice for Neha," she said.

Advertisment

The chairperson said she has spoken to the City Police Commissioner and District Collector and conveyed that every educational institution should have safety measures and also conduct workshops in colleges to educate both boys and girls about their future, cyber crime, social network, their goals.

"If these things are applied in schools and institutions, such incidents will definitely come down in the near future," she said.

The alleged murder of the daughter of the Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath on the campus of her college here on April 18 has sparked widespread condemnation and protests.

The issue has snowballed into a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in Karnataka. While the ruling party has tried to project it as an "incident with a personal angle", the saffron party suspects "love jihad" and said that it points to the "deterioration of law and order" in the state. PTI AMP KH