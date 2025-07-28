Karnataka State Women’s Commission urges action on online abuse targeting actor Ramya

Bengaluru, Jul 28 (PTI) The Karnataka State Women’s Commission, in a letter sent on Monday, urged the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to take action against the surge of online abuse directed at women, including former MP and actor Ramya, following "derogatory posts" on social media, allegedly made by fans of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa.

"There is a report about derogatory messages being posted on social media against former MP and film actress Ramya. This is affecting the status of women, and the State Women's Commission has taken this matter seriously," the letter said.

A copy was shared with the media.

The Commission asked Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh to investigate the matter, take appropriate action against those responsible, and ensure that "the abusive content is removed from social media platforms." Reports earlier indicated that Ramya (known as Divya Spandana) was planning to approach the police regarding the alleged harassment. She is said to be compiling the abusive messages to submit as part of her complaint.

On July 27, the actor shared screenshots of some of the posts on her Instagram page, claiming, "It is because of trolls with a misogynistic mindset that women and young girls are subjected to harassment, rape, and murder." Ramya has consistently spoken out against the rising trend of online abuse targeting women, often calling out the violent and abusive nature of such trolling.

Thoogudeepa, a popular figure in the Kannada film industry, is currently out on bail in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy, reportedly a fan of Thoogudeepa, was allegedly killed for posting derogatory remarks about Pavitra Gowda, an associate of the actor.

Thoogudeepa's fanbase, which refers to him as ‘D-Boss’, is known to "defend him aggressively on social media." PTI JR SSK