Karnataka surpasses energy conservation target ahead of 2027 deadline

Bengaluru, 11 Mar (PTI) Karnataka has exceeded its energy conservation target of 744 million kWh ahead of the 2027 deadline, officials said on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Second Stakeholder Workshop on implementing the state's Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Policy 2022-27.

Speaking at the event, K P Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, KREDL, said, "More than 800 million units have been conserved through energy efficiency measures, surpassing the target of 744 million kWh. This was accomplished by setting sector-specific targets." He added, "KREDL, the nodal agency for implementing the energy conservation and efficiency policy, is confident of making further progress in consultation with relevant departments and energy sector leaders." "Under the leadership of Energy Minister K J George, Karnataka has made significant progress in formulating and implementing its energy conservation and efficiency policy," Rudrappaiah said.

"The state is at the forefront of clean energy production and the development of innovative energy resources. Preparing an annual action plan and energy conservation report is crucial. In this context, WRI India is serving as a think tank," he added.

According to an official statement, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited—in collaboration with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and the World Resources Institute India—fostered an inclusive environment by engaging key stakeholders to discuss and develop comprehensive annual action plans for the Karnataka Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Policy 2022-27 during the workshop. PTI AMP SSK KH