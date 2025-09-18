Karnataka targets 1.5 lakh jobs, Rs 8,000 cr investments in hospitality sector by 2029

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (PTI) Karnataka has set a goal of creating 1.5 lakh new jobs and attracting Rs 8,000 crore in investments under its Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024-29, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the 55th FHRAI Annual Convention in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said the state was focused on building an inclusive, sustainable, and technology-driven hospitality ecosystem.

The chief minister said this February, the government unveiled new Karnataka Tourism Policy for 2024-29, which is the strategic blueprint to transform the state into India's number one tourism destination.

"The vision of this policy is clear: to create an inclusive, sustainable, and technology-driven hospitality ecosystem. We aim to create 1.5 lakh new jobs and attract Rs 8,000 crore in investments by 2029. This policy is our promise to you, our partners in this journey," Siddaramaiah said.

The CM highlighted that domestic tourist footfall reached 30.46 crore in 2024, up 58 per cent since 2022, and that the hospitality sector alone contributes approximately Rs 25,000 crore to the state economy.

Bengaluru, he said, now hosts 15 per cent of India's total MICE events, cementing its position as a premier global hub for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions.

Karnataka has also approved over 500 new homestays and 50 mid-scale hotels in the past year to spread tourism benefits across regions.

The CM said the convention's theme 'FutureScape 2047: Redefining Hospitality for a New India' was "incredibly powerful" as it "challenges us to look forward, to innovate, and to build an industry that is ready for the future." Reaffirming Karnataka's leadership role, he said, "We recognise that the dreams of a developed India will be realised in the experiences we create for every visitor. Our commitment to this sector is absolute and unwavering." He underlined the state's efforts in sustainable tourism: "Our ecotourism initiatives have seen a 20 per cent growth, allowing visitors to experience the breathtaking beauty of our Western Ghats while ensuring we preserve them for generations to come." He also cited programmes such as the Pravasi Mitra initiative, which trains 1,000 tourist facilitators, and plans to skill 50,000 youth for the hospitality sector by 2026.

Inviting industry participation, Siddaramaiah urged hoteliers, restaurateurs, and hospitality professionals to invest in Karnataka. "The government can create the policy framework, but it is you, who bring it to life. Bring your ideas, your brands, and your expertise. Let us work together to build not just hotels and restaurants, but memories and legacies," he said. PTI GMS KH