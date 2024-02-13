Karnataka: Teacher arrested for abetting suicide of student

Mangaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) A teacher of a private school at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a girl student by sending a derogatory message about her to a classmate, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, a resident of Pijathadka in Dharmasthala, who was in a critical condition after she allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison, died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, they said.

She was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru on February 7 and was shifted to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru two days back for advanced treatment.

The drawing teacher was arrested on Monday by the police for abetting the suicide as the girl reportedly took the extreme step due to humiliation after the teacher allegedly sent an ill-meaning message about her to another student.

Dharmasthala police have registered a case and investigations are on, police said.