Karnataka: Three child labourers rescued in Udupi

Mangaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) Officials of the Labour department, children’s protection unit, child helpline and the police have rescued three child labourers who were employed at a jewellery shop in Udupi, police sources said on Friday.

The officials visited the shop on Thursday after receiving complaints that children were working at the jewellery shop.

The children were employed for gold polishing work, police said. They have been presently accommodated in the children's orphanage as per the orders of the child welfare committee, they added.