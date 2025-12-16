Karnataka to appeal against HC order on Jan Aushadhi Kendras in state-run hospitals

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (PTI) Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that Karnataka will appeal against the High Court's decision setting aside the government's order that sought to shut Jan Aushadhi Kendras on premises of state-run hospitals.

He also clarified that the state's intention is -- there should not be sale of medicines within the premises of government hospitals.

The minister was responding to questions raised by BJP MLCs Dhananjay Sarji and Pradeep Shettar during 'Zero Hour' in the Legislative Council.

"We will go for an appeal against the court order. We don't have any political malintention. Welfare of the people, providing free treatment and medicine to people is our intention. We are not anti-people. We are pro-people," Rao said.

The High Court last week set aside the state government order that sought to shut Jan Aushadhi Kendras on the premises of state-run hospitals.

Noting that the government's intention is that the people should get medicines at free of cost, the minister said at Jan Aushadi Kendras, the medicines should be purchased for money.

"Out of 1,400 Jan Aushadi Kendras, only 180 are on the government hospital premises. The remaining are all outside and are open to all. Our (state govt) intention is not political or anti-people, as is being alleged. It is actually pro-people. We supply medicines to all government hospitals.

"Government hospitals should provide medicines free of cost. There should'nt be a system on the government hospital premises, where medicines are sold for money," he said.

The government move is not anti-people as the intention is to provide medicines free of cost at state-run hospitals premises. "We have increased the list of medicines sold at government hospitals for free from 880 last year to 979 this year. I have also written to the Union Health Minister J P Nadda requesting to give us the generic medicines and the state will purchase it and supply it to people for free. We don't want to charge people at our hospitals." Clarifying that there is no political malintentions, he said Jan Aushadi Kendras will be there in the state. "They can open more if they want (outside government hospitals)." PTI KSU KH