Karnataka to build another 300 kms of railway barricades to prevent man-elephant conflict

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday said the government plans to construct an additional 300 kms of railway barricades at a cost of Rs 500 crore in the forest areas of the state, to address the human-elephant conflict.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Harish Poonja during the Question Hour, the Minister indicated that it may take 2 years to complete the work.

"Along with protecting wildlife, preventing human-wildlife conflict is important. There are elephants outside the forests, in coffee estates. There is no difference between forests and coffee estates for elephants. About 214 elephants are outside forests in Kodagu, 60-70 in Hassan. This is leading to loss of lives," Khandre said.

He noted that the government has already installed 3,807 km of tentacle fencing and 2,711 km of elephant trench.

Apart from this, the Minister said, "Before the Congress government came to power, only 300 km of railway barricades was constructed, now 428 km has been completed. Rs 150 crore additional allocation has been made for 103 km, which has been approved." "There is a demand for another 300 kms for places like Mangaluru region. Wherever railway barricading is necessary, I have asked officials to prepare a list. It will take 2 years for barricading and it will cost Rs 500 crore. The Chief Minister has assured it (amount)," he added.

Khandre attributed the rising man-animal conflict to forest degradation and rapid urbanisation. He also said the implementation of Wildlife Protection Act has led to an increase in animal population.

Citing the 2022 census, the Minister highlighted that Karnataka has the highest number of elephants in the country at 6,395, a number that is likely even higher now. The state also has the second-highest tiger population, with 563.

"There are thousands of leopards," he said and emphasised that developmental works like national highways, electricity connections contribute to the problem by causing fragmentation of elephant corridors.