Karnataka to build world-class film city in Mysuru: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that the state Government will establish a world-class film city in Mysuru with 150 acres of land already allotted for the project.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, he emphasised that international film festivals are a reflection of global culture and should be leveraged to create meaningful and impactful cinema.

"Karnataka is a land of immense opportunities. To further strengthen our film industry, we are developing a state-of-the-art film city in Mysuru. I hope this facility will encourage the production of world-class films that seamlessly blend human values with advanced technology," he said.

Highlighting the growing disparities in wealth, Siddaramaiah pointed out that 50 per cent of the nation's wealth is concentrated in the hands of just one per cent of the population, leading to widespread social unrest and dissatisfaction.

He urged the film industry to take an active role in addressing societal issues, fostering unity, and promoting progressive ideals through cinema.

Recalling the legacy of Dr Rajkumar, he noted the legendary actor's films were rooted in human values and social harmony, making them widely cherished across generations. He lamented such values are often missing in contemporary cinema.

He further cautioned against the promotion of superstitions and unconstitutional values in films, citing 12th century social reformer Basavanna's philosophy, which rejected the doctrine of karma. "Cinema should be a tool for enlightenment, not regression," he asserted.

With technology evolving rapidly, including advancements in artificial intelligence, the CM encouraged filmmakers to create content that reflects real-life issues and offers solutions. "Such films will stand the test of time and leave a lasting impact on society," he added.

"Karnataka and Bengaluru is a global hub, offering every opportunity for filmmakers. If we harness technology effectively, the cinema industry can flourish while also contributing positively to society", he said.

He aspired that the film industry moves towards greater humaneness and inclusivity in storytelling. PTI AMP SA