Karnataka to change SSLC, II PUC exam system from 2023-24 to allow best of three attempts

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (PTI) Karnataka has decided to bring about changes in the SSLC (class 10) and II PUC (class 12) examination system from the academic year 2023-24, under which a student will get to retain the best marks from three attempts.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Tuesday said the revised examination system will rename "supplementary examination" as "annual examination 1, 2, and 3", providing three opportunities to the students, as it takes into consideration the varying pace of learning among students.

"If we adopt the revised examination system, it will provide an opportunity to improve the score by retaining the best marks scored in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd examinations and provide better opportunities in the selection process for further study or employment," KSEAB said in a release.

Pointing out that students' learning pace and style are different, and conducting exams 1, 2 and 3 can help them adapt to their learning pace and reduce the stress caused by time constraints, it said, "by renaming supplementary examination as annual examination 1, 2, and 3, three opportunities can be provided to the students which will promote their overall performance and positive attitude." Setting down a basic framework using which the three examinations will be conducted, the board said it will issue a circular with clear guidelines for students regarding the revised system, and that it will maintain uniformity in content and difficulty level in the question papers of these three examinations.

Further stating that students will be given the opportunity to choose the subject-wise best score among the marks obtained in these three attempts, it said the students who join their next academic course late shall be provided with a 'bridge course', be it I PUC (class 11) or at the degree colleges, in order to make up for the missed classes in the initial month.

Noting that in the present examination system, one annual examination and one supplementary examination are being conducted for the students, KSEAB said this examination system is creating more stress and anxiety among students. Due to this, the students' knowledge retention, meaningful learning and academic progress are being hampered, it said.

"At present, if a student who has passed the Il PUC examination is not satisfied with the marks obtained in any subject, there is an option to reject the marks obtained in that subject in the annual examination and take up the examination once again. But the marks obtained in the supplementary examination are only considered as the final marks of the student without considering the marks obtained in the previous examination," it said. This system is not student friendly because the student has no option to keep his best score among the marks obtained in two exams. PTI KSU KSU ANE