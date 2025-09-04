Karnataka to conduct statewide survey of gender minorities, former Devadasi women

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (PTI) Karnataka government on Thursday announced a baseline survey of gender minorities across the state for the first time, and a re-survey of former Devadasi women in 15 districts.

The surveys will be conducted to gather accurate information about their socio-economic conditions and to provide social, economic, and educational rehabilitation, said a release issued by the office of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

The 15 districts include Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Raichur, Koppal, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Ballari, and Vijayanagara.

Both surveys, being conducted by the Karnataka State Women's Development Corporation, will be launched on September 15 and completed within 45 working days, the release added.

Preparatory work for conducting the survey has already been completed, it said.

To make the process easier, the government has developed two apps, as well as launched a helpline (1800 599 2025).

While the survey of gender minorities will be conducted at all taluk government hospitals and district government hospitals across the state, the re-survey of former Devadasi women will be conducted at the offices of the Taluk Child Development Project Officers in the 15 districts, the release said.

The officer-level staff of the Devadasi Rehabilitation Project Unit will conduct the survey of former Devadasi women, it said. PTI JR KH