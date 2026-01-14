Karnataka to convene joint legislative session from Jan 22 to 31 to discuss MGNREGA

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday decided to convene a joint session of the state legislature from January 22 to 31, where the repeal of MGNREGA by the Centre will be discussed.

While the Congress government initially planned a two-day special session to discuss the repeal of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which the Centre replaced with Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G), State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil explained that the format was changed due to constitutional requirements.

Briefing reporters, Patil said due to a technical reason, the government is convening a joint session and not a special session.

“The joint session (of Karnataka Legislature) will be held from January 22 to 31. Holidays will be announced by the Speaker.” Quoting Article 176, he said the Constitution very specifically mentions and mandates the Governor's address on the first day of the session after the election or the first session of each year.

“In view of this technical reason, in fact, we are advancing the session. Instead of a special session, it will be a joint session until further session." “In the federal system if the rights of the people of our state are snatched, government will not sit idle, it cannot avoid calling a session. Hence, to create awareness and to restore the MGNREGA we will make efforts to put appropriate pressure on the Centre,” the Minister said. PTI GMS ROH