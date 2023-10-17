Karnataka to convey its opinion about bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act to Centre based on expert panel report

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the state government will convey its opinion on the new bills -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill -- to the Centre based on the expert committee report.

The three new bills seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (1860), Criminal Procedure Code (1898) and the Indian Evidence Act.

The panel headed by Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs H K Patil today submitted a study report to Siddaramaiah on the three bills that were presented by the union government in Lok Sabha recently.

After learning about the key points of the report, the chief minister said, the government will convey its opinion to the Centre about these bills, based on the committee report, and will discuss it in person, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the next meeting.

In his opening remarks, Minister Patil explained that the committee held 10 meetings and every section of these bills was studied and discussed in detail.

Former Judge of Karnataka High Court Justice P N Desai, Principal Secretary of Law, Justice and Human Rights Department Prabhavathi M Hiremath, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Department Secretary Sridhar G, Special Secretary of Law, Justice and Human Rights Department and Director of Prosecution and Government Litigation H K Jagadeesh, Additional Secretary of Law Justice and Human Rights Department Sheila B M, Retired Professor Chidanand Patil, Advocate Shashikanth Karoshi, Former DGP N S Megharikh, Professor of National Law School of India University, Professor S V Jogarao, former Additional Secretary of Law, Justice and Human Rights Department Mohammed Ismail were members of the committee. PTI KSU RS KSU KH