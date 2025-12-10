Karnataka to decide on allowing IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium after Cabinet meet: Shivakumar

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 10 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said a decision on allowing IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium would be taken after discussion in Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the newly elected President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Venkatesh Prasad, at the Circuit House, Shivakumar said, "We have no intention of stopping cricket matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, but we have to think of crowd control measures." "We will also have to incorporate Michael D Cunha's committee suggestions in a phased manner. Venkatesh Prasad has also agreed to it," he added.

RCB’s first IPL win celebrations in June turned tragic as a stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium killed 11 people and injured over 30 fans.

Shivakumar assured that the government is committed to promoting cricket and supporting fans without affecting the reputation of the state.

"The newly elected President of KSCA and his team met us today seeking government cooperation. We will not allow any matches, including IPL games, to be shifted out of Bengaluru. We have to work together on this," he said.

"Our government has also proposed building new stadiums. I wish Venkatesh Prasad and his team, who are supported by Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble, all the best," Shivakumar added.

When asked about Opposition criticism that the government had not addressed farmers’ issues properly, he dismissed the allegations as political, saying, "Our government has addressed farmers’ issues. We have taken significant steps to resolve problems faced by sugarcane and maize growers. The BJP has failed in this regard." PTI AMP SSK