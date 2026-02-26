Karnataka to establish 'Innovation Labs' in over 60 residential schools: Minister Boseraju

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) In a major initiative to foster scientific curiosity and promote experiential learning at the grassroots, the Karnataka government is taking steps to establish 'Innovation Labs' in over 60 residential schools across the state, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju said on Thursday.

He made the announcement while inaugurating the 'National Science Day' celebrations, organised by the Department of Science and Technology at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium here.

Elaborating on the government's push to draw rural students towards advanced technology, Boseraju stated that both 'Nehru Stream Labs' and 'Innovation Labs' are being rolled out statewide.

According to him, in a strategic collaboration with the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), novel 'Nehru Stream Labs' is being set up in Karnataka Public Schools across the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Furthermore, under the SCSP (Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan)/TSP (Tribals Sub-Plan) grants for the 2025-26 academic year, Rs 6 crore has been allocated to build 'Innovation Labs' in over 60 residential schools, he said.

"Science must become an integral part of improving everyday life. Driven by our vision of 'Science for All' and 'Easy Science,' we aim to instil a strong scientific temper among students right from their school days," the minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

"To move beyond rote textbook learning and encourage activity-based education, we are building Nehru Stream Labs in the Kalyana Karnataka region and Innovation Labs in backward-class residential schools. This will significantly help in sparking an interest in innovation and future technologies among our rural students," he said.

Speaking at the event, School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa urged students to cultivate a scientific mindset and nurture their curiosity to make new discoveries.

Echoing similar sentiments, Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar advised students to minimise mobile phone usage and instead focus on reading and sports.

He called on the youth to effectively utilise the opportunities provided by the government to drive new innovations.

Meanwhile, at the same event, four high school girls from rural, tribal and marginalised communities in Karnataka were felicitated by the Department of Science and Technology for their breakthrough research in the area of green chemistry. PTI AMP KH