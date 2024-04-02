Karnataka to experience dry weather and heat wave conditions till April 5

Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in the northern districts of Karnataka till April 5, and likely dry weather across the state in the coming days.

According to the IMD, due to certain wind and weather conditions from south Tamil Nadu to east Vidarbha, isolated light rainfall is likely over Madhya Maharashtra from April 5 to 8, and over Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, and Karnataka from April 6 to 8.

North Interior Karnataka experienced heat wave conditions in isolated pockets on Tuesday while the Kodagu district received some respite with a fresh spell of rainfall.

According to the IMD, Bagalkote, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bellari, Belgaum, Koppal and Gadag districts of the state are likely to face heat wave conditions.

For April 6, the IMD has forecast light rainfall in isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru districts of Karnataka, whereas the remaining districts of the state are likely to experience dry weather.

On April 7, light rainfall is likely at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mandya and Mysuru districts and the possibility of dry weather in the remaining districts.

On April 8, the IMD has predicted the possibility of light rainfall in isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Gadag, Dharwad, Koppal, Raichur, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Mysuru districts while dry weather very likely in the remaining districts.

“Hot and Humid conditions very likely to prevail over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru and Tumakuru districts during next three days,” it said.

The maximum temperature is very likely to gradually rise by two-four degrees Celsius over Bagalkote, Bidar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Kalaburgi, Haveri and Koppal districts of North Interior Karnataka and Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Mysuru districts of South Interior Karnataka during the next five days.

For Bengaluru city, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky in the morning and mainly clear sky by afternoon/evening over the next 48 hours while the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 36 degress Celsius and 24 degress Celsius respectively. PTI AMP ANE