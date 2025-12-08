Karnataka to form House panel to ease private school recognition rules

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 8 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Monday said it has decided to form a House committee to examine and propose relaxations to the rules governing the initial recognition and subsequent renewal of private aided and unaided schools.

Minister for School Education and Literacy S Madhu Bangarappa announced the formation of the committee in response to requests by members in the Legislative Council.

He said a decision will be taken soon based on the report submitted by the House committee.

Bangarappa explained that a House committee is being formed to comprehensively discuss and take a decision on the issue of relaxing the rules for the renewal of recognition of schools, that is mentioned in the order issued by the government.

As proposed by the members of the Council, steps will be taken to ensure that no private institutions are inconvenienced until a House Committee is formed and its recommendations are implemented.

He said that the committee will be formed immediately and its opinion will be taken and implemented.

Responding to a question that some officials of the department and others are collecting (corruption) bribe for the renewal of recognition of schools, the Minister said though efforts were made to move the renewal process online, it was not possible.

“If anyone is found to be making money on this order, we will take disciplinary action against such officials without hesitation... We will not allow corruption,” he said.

Officials are involved in corruption in the renewal of recognition , therefore, the rules imposed now should be relaxed, the members said, as they urged that a House Committee should be formed immediately and a solution should be found.