Karnataka to hike milk prices by Rs 4 per litre from April 1

Bengaluru: Milk prices in Karnataka will increase by Rs 4 per litre starting from April 1, said state Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on Thursday.

The Minister said the price increase comes in response to the pressure from milk federations and farmers.

Addressing reporters here, he said, "The decision to hike the prices is by the milk federation, they were asking for Rs 5 hike per litre, the government agreed and decided for Rs 4 hike from April 1. The entire Rs 4 that has been hiked should go to farmers..."

The milk price revision comes in the wake of hikes in bus and metro fares, as well as power tariffs.

Earlier, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) chairman Bheema Naik too had hinted at the possibility of a hike in the milk prices.

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) markets its dairy products under the 'Nandini' brand.

In 2024, the KMF had hiked the milk price by Rs 2 per packet and increased the quantity per packet by 50ml, KMF has been maintaining that the price increase in 2024 was not a hike as the quantity of milk supplied had also increased.

At present, regular Nandini toned milk (blue packet) of 1,050 ml is priced at Rs 44.