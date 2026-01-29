Karnataka to hold exclusive job fair for persons with disabilities: Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (PTI) Karnataka will organise an exclusive job fair for persons with disabilities, Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said on Thursday, describing it as a major step towards inclusive employment.

The mega job fair will be held at Kanteerava Stadium here within the next three months, Patil said. He holds the Skill Development, Livelihood and Medical Education portfolios and is also the Raichur district in-charge minister.

Responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Gururaj Shetty Gantihole during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly, Patil said the job fair is being organised by the Department of Skill Development and Livelihood.

He described the initiative as a significant state government programme aimed at making persons with disabilities economically self-reliant by providing suitable employment opportunities.

During the current financial year, the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) is implementing market-oriented vocational training programmes for persons with disabilities across the state, the minister said. Under the initiative, 1,000 candidates will be provided skill training, tool kits and employment opportunities at a total cost of Rs 3 crore, he added.

Patil said entrepreneurship development training programmes are also being conducted for persons with disabilities through the Entrepreneurship Development Department.

As per government orders, reservation for persons with disabilities in training programmes has been increased from three per cent to five per cent.

From 2017–18 to 2024–25, a total of 540 registered candidates with disabilities have undergone training under various job roles through different training institutions, he said, adding that 83 of them have secured employment.

Under the Chief Minister’s Skill Karnataka scheme, 10 persons with disabilities have received training, Patil said.

He further informed the House that 1,200 candidates participated in a recent job fair organised at BMS Women's College, of whom 75 were provided employment, according to official data.