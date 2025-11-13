Karnataka to hold winter session of state legislature in Belagavi from Dec 8

Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to hold the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi for 10 days starting from December 8.

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been authorised to take the final call on the matter.

Patil said three cabinet sub-committees, which had not submitted their report for more than six months, were directed to do so at the earliest.

One committee pertains to the Justice John Michael D’Cunha’s report on the procurement of medicines and medical equipment during COVID-19, the Minister said.

Second committee was formed to review the financial condition of the universities in Karnataka and make suitable recommendations while the third committee was tasked with reviewing the developments on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor and initiating appropriate steps to be taken in future.

The first and second committees are headed by the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar while the third is by the Home Minister, Patil said adding it was resolved that the report should be submitted at the earliest though no time limit has not been specified. PTI GMS GMS ROH