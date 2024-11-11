Karnataka to host 25th rural IT quiz; bridging 'digital divide'

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) The Karnataka government is set to host the 25th edition of the Rural IT Quiz, aimed at promoting technological literacy among rural students, officials said on Monday.

Recognised by the Limca Book of Records, the Rural IT Quiz is an annual initiative that has fostered digital inclusion in India since its inception in 2000. This quiz, designed specifically for rural students, has set a trend in promoting technology awareness outside urban areas, officials noted.

According to an official statement, the quiz is open to students from Classes 8 to 12 studying in schools located outside city corporation limits, ensuring widespread rural participation. Over the years, the Rural IT quiz has reached over 20 million students across the country, "inspiring a new generation of tech-aware youth from rural regions".

This year's quiz follows a four-round format, culminating in the National Finals at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, where district winners will compete on the national stage. The event is scheduled to take place from November 19 to 21.

“This initiative plays a crucial role in bridging the digital divide by encouraging students to explore the transformative power of technology. It provides a platform for students to showcase their talents and advance in the field of technology,” the statement read.

Regional winners and runners-up will receive gift vouchers worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,000, respectively. The National winner and runner-up will be awarded educational scholarships of Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

“The Rural IT Quiz has fostered a love for technology among millions of rural students. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of tech-savvy individuals who will shape the future of our digital world. For 25 years, the quiz has been bridging the digital divide for rural students,” said Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge. PTI AMP SSK ROH