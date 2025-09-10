Karnataka to host first-ever three-day CPA India Region Conference at Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) Karnataka will host the three-day Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference for the first time, with the inaugural ceremony at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday evening, Assembly Speaker U T Khader said.

Giving details of the programme, Khader said proceedings will begin at 3 pm on Thursday with the CPA executive committee meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"A photo session will follow at 5 pm, and the grand inauguration at 5.30 pm on the steps of Vidhana Soudha. “If it rains, the event will be held in the conference hall,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will release a commemorative 'My Stamp' to mark the occasion. The event is being organised under the guidance of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, he said.

Former speakers and chairpersons of the Karnataka legislature, as well as retired secretaries, will be honoured during the conference. A cultural presentation has also been organised for public viewing.

Conference sessions will begin on September 12 and focus on debates and discussions on themes such as 'strengthening public confidence' in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, Khader said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address a press conference on September 13. Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Stephen Twigg is also likely to attend.

Delegates will be presented with Mysore sandalwood kits, traditional saris for women participants, and iPads. Khader said the swearing-in of the new deputy speaker, scheduled for September 12, would also be part of the programme. PTI GMS SSK