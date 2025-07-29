Karnataka to host Nobel laureates at Quantum India Bengaluru summit

Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) Karnataka Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju on Tuesday said the state is set to witness a historic moment in India’s scientific journey as the state government is all set to host Nobel laureates Duncan Haldane and David Gross for an exclusive dialogue on July 30.

The interaction precedes the nation’s first-ever Quantum India Bengaluru Summit, scheduled on July 31 and August 1, officials said.

“Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, our government is laying the groundwork to position Karnataka as India’s Quantum Capital. This dialogue with Nobel Laureates marks the beginning of a long-term roadmap to integrate quantum innovation into Karnataka’s development blueprint,” the Minister said in a statement.

With Bengaluru already recognised as the nation’s innovation nucleus, Karnataka is accelerating efforts to harness quantum technologies for economic and social transformation.

From IT and aerospace to cutting-edge quantum frontiers, the state aims to strengthen its position on the global innovation map, he added.

According to him, the dialogue will facilitate high-level discussions between the Nobel Laureates and Karnataka’s top officials, including the Principal Secretaries of Industries, IT and BT, and Higher Education. The exchange is expected to pave the way for advancing quantum research, infrastructure, and collaborations with global experts.

"The presence of Nobel Laureates at the Quantum India Bengaluru Summit underscores the international significance of the event, which will bring together global and national leaders in quantum science, placing Karnataka at the epicenter of India's quantum revolution," he added.