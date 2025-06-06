Karnataka to host one-day strategic conference on manufacturing on June 10

Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) The Karnataka government is set to host ‘Uthpadana Manthana’, a one-day strategic conference on June 10 in Bengaluru.

The event will be chaired by state Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil.

Uthpadana Manthana is a high-impact dialogue aimed at crafting a clear and actionable roadmap to transform Karnataka into a global manufacturing powerhouse, said a press release issued by the government.

The event will convene top CEOs, high-growth startups, and industry leaders for focused deliberations on sectors like aerospace and defence, space tech and drone, it added.

“This platform will help us identify sector-specific growth enablers, unlock investment opportunities, and frame policies that are grounded in industry realities,” Patil is quoted as saying in the press release. PTI JR ROH