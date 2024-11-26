Karnataka to implement Single Window System software by January 2025

Bengaluru, Nov 26 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, on Tuesday set a December deadline for all relevant departments to adopt the newly developed Single Window System software, which is scheduled for launch in January 2025.

The announcement was made during a meeting held at Vidhana Soudha.

In a statement, Patil noted that current procedures related to project approvals, industrial plot allotments, and CA plot allotments in industrial areas are often complex and multi-staged, resulting in delays. The new software, developed by Microsoft, aims to streamline and simplify these processes.

To expedite implementation, the Chief Secretary will soon convene a meeting, Patil said.

He also assured that appropriate training would be provided to department staff to ensure effective use of the software.

Patil emphasised that the Single Window System will eliminate the need for investors to approach multiple departments for approvals, providing a seamless process instead.

Highlighting the software's features, the minister said the system will be entirely online. Users will be able to access all relevant project details by entering their PAN or Aadhaar numbers, ensuring transparency and efficiency in operations.

"When investors are ready with business proposals worth hundreds of crores, it is the government’s responsibility to provide them with a hassle-free mechanism," Patil stated. PTI AMP SSK KH