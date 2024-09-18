Karnataka to introduce comprehensive state space policy: Minister Kharge

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (PTI) Karnataka will soon introduce a comprehensive state space policy designed to foster investments, innovations and cutting-edge space technology, said Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday.

Kharge inaugurated the eighth edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo, organised by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (INSPACe), and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with the government of Karnataka.

The event, which will cover a diverse range of subjects in space sector, including India’s Space Reforms and their influence on the sector, exploration of business opportunities within Indian space industries, and the socio-economic impact of space technologies, is being held till September 20 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

In his inaugural address, Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, highlighted how the global space economy, currently valued at USD 630 billion and expected to reach USD 1.8 trillion by 2035, presents immense opportunities to India and how Karnataka is at the heart of this transformation.

Pointing to Bengaluru-based space tech startup Pixxel, which recently secured a groundbreaking contract with NASA, joining their USD 476 million commercial smallsat data acquisition programme, the minister said this milestone underscores Karnataka’s evolution from ISRO’s home to a vibrant space startup hub, reaffirming its global leadership in the sector.

"To lead in space tech, we understand that talent is the strongest magnet for this sector, and the government of Karnataka is committed to ensuring that we have a skilled workforce to meet the demands of space and manufacturing sectors," he said.

The state government is keen to setup Centre of Excellence in space technology, which will be a testament to Karnataka’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, he said.

According to him, the state is also enhancing its aerospace and defense manufacturing through new facilities and collaborations with educational institutions to ensure a skilled workforce.

"We are not stopping at software. Karnataka is focusing on creating plug and play manufacturing, assembly and components within the space sector, too," he added.

At the inaugural event, a report on the Indian space industry by Gujarat-based Indian National Space Promotion, and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) was released.

Pawan K Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe said the number of startups has increased to 250, a five-time increase in five years.

"Much of the credit should go to the 12-page Indian Space Policy 2023 that unveiled the government’s vision for the sector and its plans to encourage private companies to carry out end-to-end activities. We are already seeing the results in terms of tech transfers, demand generation, exports, and private participation." According to him, with these enablers in place, India’s space economy will grow to USD 44 billion by 2033.

Meanwhile, Apparao Mallavarapu, Chairman and Managing Director, Centum Electronics Limited and Chairman, CII National Committee, Space, said although the Indian Space Policy has been the game changer, it has been only an incremental growth for the sector so far.

"For acceleration of this growth, the sector has to embrace the path of unified expansion which is only possible through collaborations among all stakeholders across borders," he added.

D Radhakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director, New Space India Limited, and Co-Chair, CII National Committee, Space, also emphasised that the private sector has to come forward to seize the opportunity.

Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of Italy, Philippe Baptiste, Chairman and CEO, CNES, France, Enrico Palermo, Head, Australian Space Agency and Harshbir Sangha, Director of Missions and Capabilities, UK Space Agency, who also spoke during the inaugural event, emphasised the importance of international collaboration in the space sector.

Tagliaferri said in the 8th edition of Bengaluru Space Expo four of the best space companies from Italy, which is also the Partner Country this time, are participating.

This year, the exhibition has attracted more than 150 participants from 14 countries. Over 160 space companies are participating in the three-day exhibition that is expected to attract 10,000 business visitors.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is cricketer Steve Waugh, who is presiding over as the brand ambassador for Space MAITRI mission (Mission for Australia-India Technology, Research, and Innovation).

Under the project, together with two Indian companies – Ananth Technologies and Digantara – Australia is expected to launch its next spacecraft in 2026. PTI JR KH