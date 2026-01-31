Karnataka to organise International Trade Fair 2026 to empower farmers

Bengaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) The Department of Agriculture will organise the International Trade Fair 2026 with the theme "Agriculture beyond Production -- Empowering Farmers" from February 6 to 8 here.

The three-day event, to be held in collaboration with the State Directorate of Secondary Agriculture, Karnataka State Seeds Corporation Limited (KSSC) and Karnataka Agro Products Processing and Export Corporation (KAPPEC), aims to create market linkages and promote value addition to help enhance farmers' income in the state, they said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy said there is a need to provide an appropriate platform for farmers to showcase value-added, natural and related products under various schemes.

He said the initiative would create awareness among farmers, consumers and other stakeholders, and facilitate access to national and international markets.

The 2026 edition will adopt a new concept focusing on processing and value addition, agro-ecology, and branding and credit services, the statement added.

The overall objective of the trade fair is to transform farmers into entrepreneurs by promoting processing and value-addition initiatives, it added. PTI AMP ADB