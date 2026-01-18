Karnataka to pitch execution-ready projects at WEF summit in Davos: Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) Karnataka will project itself as an execution-ready investment destination at the WEF Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Minister M B Patil said on Sunday.

Ahead of the visit, Patil said the state’s engagement at Davos would be driven by an "execution-first" strategy.

"The state’s engagement at World Economic Forum Davos will be guided by an execution-first approach, with a strong emphasis on converting investment intent into on-ground implementation," the minister said in a statement.

The focus, he added, would be on translating investment interest into tangible outcomes.

"Our effort is to swiftly move investment intent towards filings, approvals, land allotments and actual execution on the ground," he said.

A Government of Karnataka delegation led by Patil has departed for Davos-Klosters, where the WEF annual meeting will be held from January 19 to 23.

The WEF meeting provides a global platform for trust-based engagement, robust debate and public dialogue, and is aimed at promoting investment and economic cooperation.

During the four-day programme, the delegation will participate in more than 45 high-level engagements, including bilateral meetings and roundtables, aimed at accelerating investor decision-making, it added.

The delegation is scheduled to meet global majors such as Amazon Web Services, Lenovo, Coca-Cola and the Singapore Economic Development Board.

A special session titled ‘Karnataka’s Emerging Industry Advantage’ will also be hosted to showcase investible opportunities and faster project commissioning. PTI GMS SSK